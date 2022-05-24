This year's Watseka 4th of July parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4. According to information provided, the parade theme is “Born in the USA”. Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office, 110 South Third Street in Watseka, by calling (815) 432-2416, or its Facebook page.
Sponsored the City of Watseka, this year’s parade will have awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme, and best decorated emergency vehicle. There is no charge to participate in the parade. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Ave. south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.
Also the children’s coloring contest is open to children 3 through 7 years of age. One male and one female winner will be chosen to be this year’s Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker. Both winners will ride in this year’s parade. Coloring sheets can be picked up at the chamber office and must be returned by June 17 to be included in this year’s judging. Fireworks will be at dusk July 5.
For more information, please contact the chamber office staff at (815) 432-2416.