The 4th of July is just around the corner which means it’s time to celebrate our Independence! This year’s parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade theme is “Red, White, & Blue”. Registration forms can be obtained from the Chamber office at 110 South Third Street in Watseka, by calling (815) 432-2416, or their Facebook page.
According to information from the chamber, sponsored by the City of Watseka, this year’s parade will have awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme, and best decorated emergency vehicle. There is no charge to participate in the parade. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Ave. south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.