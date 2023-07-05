The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the July 4 parade.
Best Farm Entry went to Watseka FFA.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:24 pm
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the July 4 parade.
Best Farm Entry went to Watseka FFA.
Best Religious Entry went to Life Church.
Best Children’s Unit went to the Watseka Youth League Baseball Mustangs.
Best Commercial Entry went to Page Family.
Best Walking Unit went to First Trust and Savings Bank.
Best Use of Theme “Red, White and Blue” went to Watseka Public Works.
Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle went to Milford Fire Department.
