The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Annual Banquet for 2022 “Cultivating Growth” will be at the Watseka Elks Lodge starting at 5:30 p.m. May 4.
One of the highlights of this event is the recognition of this year’s awards presented by the chamber. This year’s Professional Award recipient is Harbor House. This year’s Staff Achievement Award recipient is Carla Waters, managing editor of the Times-Republic.
Tickets are available which includes a meal and two drink tickets. A cash bar will be available. Don’t forget the silent auction from donations made by chamber members. New this year is the chamber’s “Cultivating Bonanza” tickets that will be available for purchase.
Awards will also be given by the Times-Republic for Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award. So, don’t miss this fun event. Tickets are available in advance tickets may be purchased at the chamber office until noon April 29. Stop by 110 S. Third St., Watseka or call to reserve tickets at 815-432-2416.