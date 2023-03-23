The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual banquet for 2023. This year’s event will be at the Silo Pub & Eatery May 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. This year the theme is “Denim & Diamonds”, according to information from the chamber.

The highlight of the event is the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce awards for Professional and Staff Achievement. The Times-Republic also gives out the Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards.

