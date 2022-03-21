Watseka residents who have to purchase flood insurance will soon see a dip in their premiums.
Through the efforts of the City of Watseka on its floodplain management activities the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency has certified that the city has exceeded the minimum standards and certified the community as such.
The city recently received the certificate, which will hang in the foyer of city hall. Mayor John Allhands noted that Alderwoman Monna Ulfers and Building Inspector Eric Brandt have worked on this project for quite some time, noting that the criteria to meet the certification is extensive.
In the letter from FEMA, the city was told that the savings will be passed on to the community members as of April 1.
“The floodplain management activities implemented by your community qualify it for a 10 percent discount on the cost of flood insurance premiums for most NFIP policies issued or renewed on or after April 1, 2022. This savings is a tangible result of the flood mitigation activities your community implements to protect lives and reduce property damage,” reads the letter.
The rating will automatically be renewed each year as long as the city has no flood program noncompliance actions.
“This annual renewal will take place as long as your community continues to implement the CRS activities you certify in your annual recertification documentation. If you make no modifications or add new CRS activities, the next verification visit for your community will be in accordance with its established 5-year cycle. In the interim, FEMA will periodically send the NFIP/CRS Update newsletter and other notices to your CRS Coordinator to keep your community informed,” reads the letter.
“This is a certification you have to have in order for your community to get discount on their flood insurance,” Ulfers said. “At this time we’re at 10 percent. Our goal is to continue working on it so we can get as much as 30 percent or 40 percent. It’s going to be a time element in order to be able to do that but that is our goal to continue to keep work on it to work for the people that are mandated to have flood insurance because of their mortgage.”
Brandt said the savings will be seen by the homeowners when their policy comes due.
He said this certification focused community outreach. “We sent out letters,” he said. “We had a booth at the fall festival.”
The city also has to maintain the elevation certificates. “We’ve mapped the repetitive loss properties,” he said. “We’ve maintained open space in the flood plain.”
He said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources mitigation program also helps with the certification. “As we get more properties demolished and mitigated that also adds to the score because it’s more open space in the flood plain,” he said.
Ulfers said the city will have to continue to do the public outreach each year. From there, Brandt said, “there’s a whole booklet of activities that we have to participate in to get us to the next level.”
Ulfers said the city has been working on this certification for five years, starting with building inspector Thom Webster. “Thom and I started on this then,” she said. “It’s a very, very long process.
“Then we had the 2018 major flood. Then when Eric came in I talked to him and he could see the files. We just kept pushing,” Ulfers said. “The public may not think that’s very much for 10 percent but they’ll never understand the man-hours that are in it to get to that 10 percent. And again, we’re going to have to put those same manhours to get to the next level. We were very close to getting to the next level right now. We just didn’t have enough time element with everything else that had to be done. We’re very optimistic that we are going to be able to help more in the rating.”
Brandt said there is also a yearly certification involved. “It’s exclusive. It’s not easy to get in. And once you are in, it has to be maintained.”
Ulfers said they want to continue to getting more of the work done to increase the certification levels. “We want to just keep going. Then we can think we have everything and they may say ‘well, we need one more thing’ or ‘you need to change one thing’. We’ve had that happen also. So we never know until after we turn everything in where we’re really at.”
The recertification for the program is once a year. Brandt said the city can also apply for the next level at any time if they feel they have met all the criteria.
Watseka and Rockford were the most recent communities to join the CRS programs according to information from the city that was provided by FEMA. Illinois now has 73 communities in the program and the state is fifth in the nation for the most CRS communities. Those communities represent 38 percent of the policies in Illinois and include 13 of the top 25 communities with the highest policy counts, reads the information.