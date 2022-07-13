The Watseka Family Festival and Watseka Elks Lodge sponsored a series of events July 2.
A golf cart scavenger hunt, Kiwanis bean bag tournament, and a street dance were all featured.
The day also included a 50/50 and BBQ and taco food trucks.
The 44 Magnum Band provided entertainment for the free street dance.
All of the events took place on North Third Street between Walnut and Oak streets.
The events are in preparation for the Watseka Family Festival, which is Aug. 25-27. That event will be at Watseka’s Legion Park and features a wide variety of activities and entertainment.