A Watseka businessman addressed city officials Aug. 8 about issues he has dealt with regarding a building he owns.
Justin Nichols said he wanted to voice his concerns after hearing discussion at a previous meeting about the matter from building inspector Eric Brandt.
Nichols said, “There’s been an issue with an ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) at one of our locations. Mr. Brandt on the meeting of July 11 you made me sound like a fool and that I don’t care about the handicapped so I want to give my story.
“We did come in your office when we started this transition into the new building. We went over what we needed to do. We went over the laws, all the stuff you wanted, which is done by the way.”
Nichols said Brandt said he put on the drawings that there would be a ramp. “I did not. Why would I spend more money if I don’t have to. There is another option for a buzzer to be put in for curb side service, which other businesses do in town, correct?”
He asked why they couldn’t do the buzzer option. “You are forcing us to put a ramp in, which I have no problem with, because either resale or future business ventures…it’s there, it’s done. I have never said I’m not going to do it. I’ve been trying since day one to get it done and I have proof of that.”
Nichols said, “All I’m trying to do is help this community and bring other businesses in. There’s other businesses struggling and can’t afford the stuff that you ask.
“I’m trying,” he said. “And all you want to do is fine people.” He said both Brandt and Alderman Dennis Cahoe wanted the fine to be more.
“How do you think people are going to want to come to this town and start a business when it’s hard enough. They can’t afford to run a business or start a business. They are trying and they have to throw thousands of dollars out.”
Maegan Ashline also spoke, saying that they feel like there are no options being given to help them get the endeavor accomplished.
“If there’s options, nobody is being told options. We are told what we have to do and that is it,” she said.
Alderman Benny Marcier said the ADA requirements are not something that Brandt or the city set forth. The requirements are from the federal level, he said.
“We are super happy that you stayed and you kept your business in Watseka. You could have taken your multi-million dollar business and went in any town in this country, right?” Marcier said. “You picked Watseka. Not in the city, but close to Watseka. We are happy that you are here. You bring business here. You bring people in this town. They spend money in this town. In hotels, places to eat, get gas. So contrary to what you might think and the rest of your people might think we are happy to have you in Watseka and the Watseka area.”
“Thank you for saying that and that means a lot hearing that but it’s the first time hearing it. I’m glad you said it’s a federal law. We drove through and there’s at least seven or eight businesses that don’t have any ramps or buzzers. What about them? Why do we have to do it? Why are we forced?”
Marcier said the council and Brandt can’t say what other city officials did in the past. “Right now, obviously is the focus is about what we are trying to have you do because you own the building and you need to meet the federal ADA requirement. That’s the only issue tonight. Addressing those other businesses are at another time and another issues.”
Nichols said he has no problem doing that but for now he is getting fines and has to got to municipal court when he is trying to get the ramp built. “I couldn’t and I tried,” he said.
“He did give you a six month extension. He gave you until the end of June. At that time you applied for a facade grant and we also approved a $5,000 facade grant for your business,” Marcier said.
“Money is not the issue, sir,” Nichols said. “It’s getting someone to physically do it. When I can to city court, Mr. Brandt was sitting there and I asked him ‘if you think it’s so easy, who do you recommend?’ and he said ‘I’m retired’. Well, thanks for your help.
“You should be helping us. Not me. I’m doing what I can and trying to get it done. There’s a bunch of other businesses in this town that need help, need assistance, need guidance. Show me this. How can I get around that? What’s a cheaper route?”
Nichols said a lot of people have reached out to him and he has learned that people who have been demanded to do certain things and they don’t know there are other ways of getting the work done and at a cheaper cost.
Alderman Don Miller said he talked to the business owner with the buzzer and found that it wasn’t something that the city required. Nichols said the buzzer is listed as an option on the ADA website.
Ashline said that the problem is there is no contractor who can do the ramp at the present time. “We’re not saying we’re not going to do it. We’re not able to do it right now until they are able to get there and do it,” she said.
“Instead of getting fined what we’re saying is we can temporarily put in a buzzer to meet the ADA requirements,” she said.
Miller said said he didn’t think the two issues were similar.
Ashline noted that there was a merchandise shop in the building in question. “It was very known that a merchandise shop was in there. We were told that we were given a break,” she said.
Nichols said, “So you’re saying that it’s OK for one to put a buzzer in, but we can’t.”
“What would you like us to do?” Ashline asked. “I have no idea what you need to do,” Miller said, asking if anyone has given them a quote for the ramp.
“I’ve got texts. I’ve got emails. I’ve got phone calls. In the last two weeks I’ve called five concrete companies that aren’t even in this county to come pour this thing,” Nichols said, noting that these companies are already working on larger, higher paying jobs.
Marcier said it is not Brandt’s job to tell them who to hire. “We’re not asking him to,” Ashline said. “We’re asking for recommendations. We’re not asking him to physically go out and find one. We have attempted to contact every local company, even people who don’t even own a concrete company, just people who are willing to do it who know the regulations and we can’t get people to do it. We have a lot of people who tell us what the regulations are but nobody who can follow through with building the ramp.”
Nichols said that there are other options but no one gives them other options to get the job accomplished.
Alderman Scott Anderson asked if the ramp has to be concrete. Brandt said it does not have to be concrete. Brandt also said he has never seen anything allowing a buzzer for ADA compliance. Anderson said information about the buzzer is on the ADA website. He also said as long as it matches the code and the grade the ramp could be made of other materials.
“We’ve been told concrete,” Ashline said.
Alderwoman Jenny DeLahr said communication is an issue. “Having that communication would have saved us where we’re at today,” she said.
Nichols said he would be able to do a wooden or metal ramp. He said he has a passion for the community and he wants people to be able to fulfill their dreams and be successful and he wants the city to help those people do that.
Anderson said asked if Brandt can work with Nichols and hold off on fines “now that we’ve reached a happy medium.”
Brandt said he would speak up for Nichols as long as there is progression on the project.
“I think where we are at now is that we have reached seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not going to take somebody thousands of dollars. It’s not going to take six months to do. As long as the two of you are willing to work together on this I think we can move past this issue and if we have to we can revisit it in another month,” Anderson said.
Marcier added, “Eric is simply following our codes and our policies. That’s his job. It’s just like all the police in here. They follow the laws. If someone is breaking the law, they take care of it.”
Nichols said, “But there’s codes and laws that there’s other options.”
Marcier said, “We’ve got options now. We have a solution, I think, to the problem. I thank you and your group and all your support for coming in. We certainly respect what you have done for the Watseka area. We’re happy, again, that you’re here. I’m sorry that you haven’t had positive comments from the city.”
Nichols said, “Thank you. I appreciate that. We are going to continue to support the city and any of you can call me with anything you guys need.”