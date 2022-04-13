Several businesses along the east end of Walnut in Watseka are under a boil order as of prestige due to another water main breach.
Dustin Standish of the city’s public works department said he was notified about 4:15 p.m. April 12 that a company installing broadband in the city had hit a water main in front of Dralle. Public works crews responded right away.
This was a 12-inch main, he said. City crews worked until 8 p.m. fixing the break, and then had to send samples off to be analyzed, which put this portion of the city under a boil order. He said it is hoped the city will be able to lift the boil order Friday morning.
The boil order is from Auto Zone to Watseka Ford on East Walnut Street and does not include any residential areas.
Standish said crews continued to clean up the area in front of Dralle’s after the water main was repaired.
Mayor John Allhands said he has contacted the owner of the company, Metro Connections, and hopes to be able to discuss the matter of the water main breaks. This is not the first one that has happened since the crews have been in town, he said.