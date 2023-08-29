A Watseka businesswoman was invited to work at New York’s Fashion Week 2023.
The event is Sept. 7-12 and Andrea Atwood, owner and stylist at Do or Dye Hair Salon, will be one of the stylists. The show is at The Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan and will be showcasing the 2024 spring and summer collections.
Atwood works for a company called The Lab and represents ID Hair North America. That company is the one she uses at her salon for color and other products.
Atwood is an educator for ID Hair North America and educates other stylists in the Central Illinois area. At Fashion Week she will be one of 20 on a team for the company.
There will be many designers at the show, Atwood said, but she will not know until she gets there who she will be working with. The designers will tell the stylists who the model is, the texture of hair they have, the outfit they will be wearing and how the designer wants the model to work. The team will then work together to help make that style happen.
The shows are Sept. 8-10 and the team she is on will do two shows a day.
The team will be styling the models’ hair based on how the designer tells the team he or she wants the model to look. Atwood said she flies into New York City Sept. 4, the team meets with the designer Sept. 5 and after some practicing the show starts Sept. 8.
There are two models per look and two shows a day that the whole team will be working on.
Atwood was asked to be part of the team by ID Hair North America, who is a sponsor of the Fashion Week show.
Representatives from the company reached out to her and asked her to be one of the faces to represent the company.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” she said.
“I’m going to be posting online. I want everyone to be able to follow along on the journey and see the looks that are hitting the runway in New York. I know it’s stuff we won’t see around here so I’m anxious to see what is coming this fall.”
Atwood said Fashion Week will be clean, crisp, classic looks. The stylists will not be doing any cutting or coloring, just styling. She’s made sure to keep up to date with styling skills, bought new styling tools and been taking part in conferences to talk about the week.
The schedule has changed quite a bit since she first got on board so she said she’s just taking every change in stride. She won’t know the designer or models she’ll be working with. The team had to sign non-disclosure contracts stating they would not reveal of that information until the last day of the show is over.
She does know there will be both male and female models. There will be a meet and greet at the beginning of the week where the stylists meet the designers. The stylists are able to take a portfolio to show the designers and the ultimate goal for the stylists is the be picked by a designer to work solely for them.
The stylists also have requirements to fulfill. They must wear all black while they are working and then when they are out front at Fashion Week they must wear colorful clothing.
“They say when you are working backstage you have to be in full black but represent yourself and the second you step out of stage I have to be in full color. So lots of outfits.”
Atwood’s husband Andy will be attending Fashion Week with her. “We will be guests there,” she said. Their daughters, Gemma and Jada, are not going but they are excited about the opportunities for their parents.
Atwood has been a stylists for 13 years. In March of 2024 Do or Dye Hair Salon will be in operation 10 years. She was asked to join the Fashion Week team in February of 2023.