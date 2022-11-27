Building

The Watseka building at Fourth and Walnut that was damaged by fire in July was razed late last week.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The building at Fourth and Walnut that burned earlier this year was razed late last week.

Two businesses and seven people in three apartments were displaced by the early morning fire that took place July 5. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:33 a.m. that morning.

Tags

Trending Food Videos