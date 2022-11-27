The building at Fourth and Walnut that burned earlier this year was razed late last week.
Two businesses and seven people in three apartments were displaced by the early morning fire that took place July 5. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:33 a.m. that morning.
Seventeen fire departments responded that morning, some coming from as far away as Kankakee, Aroma Park and Hoopeston. Firefighters were on scene for several hours that day, and the fire was contained by mid-morning.
The Iroquois County Old Courthouse Museum - Watseka staff posted a history of the building on its Facebook page.
According to that information, the building was erected in 1899 by Matthew Peters. Peters was a Civil War veteran who operated a bookstore on the first flood of the build. The second floor was the telephone exchange office and the third floor was reserved for lodge rooms.
“As was popular at that time, the building featured a protruding tower-like turret with a conical-shaped roof,” the post reads. “An iron hand railing can be seen at ground level on the east side surrounding the opening to the basement steps. At the turn of the 20th century this was the tallest building in town.
“In the late 1920s William J. Dick, a jeweler and business man, purchased the Peters Building. He added a fourth floor, converting the building to a 35-room hotel that had an elevator and a prominent exterior fire escape. The hotel opened in May of 1930. In 1955, the building was sold at auction, and in 1963 the third and fourth floors were removed.”