A backup well in Watseka was recently taken out of service after a routine test showed a higher level of one specific compound than the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency allows.
Watseka Water Systems Operator Greg Marks said the public was not drinking from that well or using that water but the city did send letters to residents about the testing as per state requirements.
“We take quarterly samples to monitor VOCs, volatile organic compounds, and our last test that we took the vinyl chloride came up higher than what they allow in drinking water. It’s not something we can control. It’s something that’s in the ground. It’s not a natural compound. It’s something that came from maybe a manufacturing facility or some kind of business. We don’t know. It came from something that was above ground and somehow leached into the ground over the years. It’s in there and there’s nothing we can do about it other than not run that well,” Marks said.
“Well 6 was a backup well anyway. We’d only run it if there was an emergency like a water main break or if one of the other wells was down for maintenance. It’s not going to affect us that much but we won’t be able to run it anymore. We’ll continue to do sampling on it and not run it in the system. We’ll test it every quarter to see if those levels ever go back down but in the foreseeable future unless the IEPA gives us permission to do that,” he said.
Marks said the other two wells are also tested regularly and are fine. “There’s no detection of any chemicals in any of the other two wells. The two wells that we use daily are completely fine,” he said.
The limit for vinyl chloride is 1.5 parts per billion and this level was 3.05 parts per billion. “If you can put a part per billion in perspective. It would have to be something that you would drink over many, many years or be exposed to after a long period of time at even higher levels than that to even do anything. It’s the rule, so we follow it,” he said.
The two wells that are in use are in good working order. “We’ve put new pumps and motors on the in the past two months. They produce a lot more water than what we are using,” he said.
“It was water that they haven’t been drinking or using anyway because that well hadn’t ever really been used unless there was a huge main break of fire. It’s our oldest well. We’re guessing that well has been in service for over 40 years.”
While this event did not play into it, Marks verified that the city has been looking for a site to drill another well. That process continues and they had been doing that before this testing happened, he said.
Letters were sent to residents Jan. 11. “The city takes the responsibility of safe water seriously and is committed to providing the best service possible to its residents,” reads the letter. “The city is committed to providing quality water to the residents of this community and will continue taking steps to improve the resiliency of the water supply, water treatment and distribution system.” The letters also included notices from IEPA about vinyl chloride and links to the IEPA and Center for Disease Control and Prevention websites with information about vinyl chloride in drinking water.