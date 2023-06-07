Watseka Assistant Principal Kyle Nevills said he will remember his time in Watseka fondly.
Nevills will start his new position in Grant Park as principal there on July 1.
He started in the Watseka position during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I interviewed here we were wearing masks and didn’t really get to see everybody, but when I did I knew this was a place I wanted to be,” he said.
“People were friendly and welcoming, student centered. It was a place where I felt like I fit in this puzzle, so I was happy to get the opportunity to come here.”
The Watseka job was not his first in education. He was an English teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he also was department chair for social and emotional learning. Before that he taught at St. Anne High School.
“One of the big things that I was doing for my research for here,” he said, “was the referendum. When I drove in, signs everywhere. That says a lot, because in this time schools aren’t always as supported as they used to be. People really value their tax dollars. Me, too, and so when you see people wanting the best for the school that says something without really actually speaking. Just driving through, this is Warrior Country and I’m happy to have been one. “
During the two years in Watseka, he said, “What I think I value the most is the relationships that I’ve been able to build with our students and our community. We struggled with COVID because we were here every other day, or we were here a half day, or we were here remotely. I was able to be part of the let’s get back to normal. We did a lot of what does school look like now because we forgot how to interact with peers. We forgot what classroom discussions looked like. We forgot that the masks are a barrier. But I think the relationships I’ve built with the students and community have been strong. They’ve been personally invested in me in ways they didn’t have to but again speaks a lot about this community.
“They’ve supported my friend when he was shot on the job and as he was recovering. They didn’t have to do that. Everyone said if he’s a friend of you he’s a friend of ours. That says a lot.” Nevills’ friend, Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey, was critically wounded in a shooting in December of 2021 that also killed his partner, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
Nevills said he was the first assistant principal for the junior high and high school as the two schools merged into one building. “Our first year coming here was my first year so I didn’t know any better besides hey, this is us.
“As an entire district I feel I’ve done a great job of uniting sixth through twelve and working on that vision, working together. People didn’t know what to expect. When I stepped in there was a lot of concern over the sixth graders being around seniors. We did a great job of separating, setting expectations and easing people’s minds. We will continue to educate in a way you are expecting us to. We will do great things, and it’s actually provided us a lot of opportunities. There’s a lot more experiences in this building that now the sixth through eighth graders can have because we’re at this campus. We can share the teachers. We get more facility. We’re crunched for space now but it absolutely has been a good thing and I have loved getting to work with both age groups and both staffs.”
There have been many times when he community has been supportive, he said.
“I think really the big things are actually the small things. I walk into the restaurant and people are ‘hey, how are you doing’ and they offer to buy us food. They are just so supportive. It’s the idea that they welcomed me here and have given me opportunities and a seat at the table no matter where I go.
“It could be teachers that are in the building, it could be a family member that lives in the country, it doesn’t matter. They support our schools.
“Tyler was another example. (It) happened in December and then the school organizations here tried to keep it quiet of what they were going to do for their Make a Difference Week. I had to approve some things and I was like ‘what is going on? What is this all going toward?’ They told me ‘hey, this is for your friend Tyler’. They didn’t know him but they believe in the cause and knew that it was something important to me and that speaks volumes. That was something that I still, no matter where I go, will remember.”
Through those two years he also had some experiences that were new to him, many of which were for fundraising or building those relationships with students and community. “When I signed my contract here I never thought I would sleep on a roof. I never thought I’d kiss a cow. I never thought this year I would be duck taped to a chair. I signed up for an assistant principal position and gained a family. That is awesome,” he smiled.
Soon he will be leaving for Grant Park, where he will be principal of grades six through 12. The move is closer to his family and a step in his career goals.
“That was the hardest part for me. I have a job I love right now. I had to kind of look into the future. I see myself in the future up north. It’s a good opportunity for me to learn a principalship while getting closer to spaces in which I see myself in the long run.
“Another unique opportunity was here. I’m sixth through 12. I’ve loved it. There I get the opportunity to continue that as a building principal. I’m ready for that next step to lead the building and lead the teachers and have a little bit of my own.”
He said he got similar feelings when he walked into Grant Park to apply for that job. “I’m leaving a good place to go to another good place,” he said.
Erica Sterrenberg will take over Nevills’ role in Watseka. The two have worked together in the past few weeks so she can learn the role. “She will do great,” he said.
He again reiterated the support he has received and what it means to him.
“I think the biggest thing I can express is thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support of me as a professional but also as a person. That has been one of the biggest takeaways is they’ve invested in me and my future and I really would like to thank our teachers and our students, our board of education, Dr. (David) Andriano, for the opportunity. It’s been one that I will always look fondly upon and one that I’m lucky to leave and be sad about it. It’s been an opportunity that I will always cherish and I’ve loved my time as a Warrior.”