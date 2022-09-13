Courts

The Hoopeston pickleball court is indoors. Watseka area residents are invited to Peters Park at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 for pickleball on the outdoor court there. Watseka resident Leon Pfingsten will be the host.

 Photo contributed

Residents in the Watseka area are invited to Peters Park the morning of Sept. 17 for pickleball.

Watseka resident Leon Pfingsten is hosting a group from Hoopeston that morning at the pickle ball courts at Peters Park.

Tags

Trending Food Videos