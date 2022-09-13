Residents in the Watseka area are invited to Peters Park the morning of Sept. 17 for pickleball.
Watseka resident Leon Pfingsten is hosting a group from Hoopeston that morning at the pickle ball courts at Peters Park.
“It’s not really an exhibition but it is a time for people to be able to see it, enjoy it and learn how to play it,” he said.
Pfingsten has been playing pickle ball in Hoopeston for quite a while and said he believes there are many benefits to it.
He said the group from Hoopeston is made up of retirees, but that pickle ball is an activity for people from 9 to 90.
“I really enjoy it,” he said.
The event will be fro 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17. He said the weather forecast is 80 degrees and sunny.
“Pickleball is not something that you grab your paddle and buy a ball and go smack at each other. You can do that for fun,” he said.
“There’s numerous things that you need to learn about it if you want to play it correctly. Where you’re going to stand - every time you serve you give your score, your opponents score and the position you are standing in. You only score when you serve. I’ve been playing it now for three years and I still have questions.
“If people are coming - ask questions. I’m going to be there with eight or 10 different people. Just ask them what they are doing and they will explain it.
“I learned when I was in Florida,” he said. “There was a church that gave lessons. I went to lessons two times a week for a month.”
Pfingsten said he is still learning also. The court at Peters Park is really nice, he said, and he’d like for more people to learn the game and use the court.
Those who have questions may contact him at 815-383-4260.