The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working to help children in the area have a bed to sleep in.
Local chapter president Wayne Lehmann said the organization “has a motto of ‘no child sleeps on the floor in our town’, so our purpose is to identify kids who have no beds to sleep in at night and to build and deliver those beds to those kids. We start with a stack of lumber and make the bed frame and then we include mattress and pillow and the bedding.
“We walk in and they’re sleeping on the floor and we walk out and they are jumping on the bed or snuggling up for a nap, whatever the kids do,” he said.
The program started in Idaho about 10 years ago, he said, noting that it has taken off across the country and has expanded into Canada and a couple of other countries.
“Of course all of our efforts are right here at home,” he said.
The local chapter has defined the service area as roughly south of U.S. 24 and east of Route 49 in Iroquois County. The area the group wants to cover for now is Watseka, Cissna Park, Milford, Sheldon and Crescent City. “That’s where our core team is from,” he said. “Hopefully we get to expand to take in all of Iroquois County.”
The first project for the group is to build some bed frames, which they will do April 9 at RP Lumber. “We’re going to build the bed frames. We’re taking lumber and sawing it, drilling it and putting it together. We’ll keep those frames in inventory until we identify where the need is and then we’ll deliver it along with the mattress and bedding.”
Lehmann said they collect donations for the materials. “All the labor is volunteer. So there’s three things you can do: volunteer your time, volunteer your money or volunteer with in-kind gifts,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways you can participate.”
He said the group builds twin size bunks, unless there is just one child, who would get just one bed.
The local chapter officially formed in January after they went through training. “This is our first public build,” he said.
The plan is to build 10 bunks, or 20 beds, he said, on April 9.
There will be more builds as they see how much need there is. Lehmann said they have talked with local officials who have confirmed there is such a need in the area.
“This is not going to be a one and done thing,” he said. “We’re hoping to keep having builds as we see the need. We didn’t want to advertise that we have beds available if we didn’t have beds yet.”
Volunteers are welcome to participate on April 9. Set up is at 8 a.m. and people should be ready to start sawing by 9 a.m. Those who want to volunteer should do so at SHPbeds.org and click on volunteer, find the Watseka chapter and then fill out the volunteer form. Doing so helps the group know who is coming and gets the form-filling portion of the volunteering out of the way.
There are different stations, he said, including sawing, drilling, staining, assembly, etc., as the beds are made. ‘You don’t need any special training or skills,” he said. “We’ll train you.”
Once the beds are made, he said, they will open the portal for people to apply for the bed. Once that is done they can get the beds to those who need them.
“Bedlessness is a community problem so we are going to provide a community solution for it,” he said.