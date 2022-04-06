The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Annual Banquet for 2022. This year’s event will be at the Watseka Elks Lodge at 5:30 p.m. May 4. This year the theme is “Cultivating Growth”.
The highlight of the event is the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce awards for Professional and Staff Achievement. The Times-Republic also gives out the Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Professional Award and Staff Achievement Award.
The Professional Award is given to a chamber member who consistently enhances the chamber and the local business community, demonstrates a commitment to community and civic affairs, serves as a business leader in the community, demonstrates a commitment to addressing employee needs and is respected by others in the community.
The Staff Achievement Award is given to an employee of a Chamber member who demonstrates excellent customer service, goes above and beyond his/her assigned duties, thinks “outside the box”, takes initiative on challenging task or projects, shows creativity and exhibits certain personal attributes which make him/her a role model to others.
Anyone interested in nominating someone for either of the above awards can do so by contacting the Chamber office at 815-432-2416 for a nomination form or go to www.watsekachamber.org. Please note if you have someone you would like to nominate just give us a name and why you are nominating them, a short, brief paragraph.
Deadline for nominations is April 15. Nominations will be reviewed and selected by this year’s Annual Meeting & Awards Night Committee of the Chamber. Winners will be announced approximately one week ahead of time and will receive their awards during the May 4 Annual Meeting & Awards Night event.