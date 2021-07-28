The City of Watseka has approved various roadway improvements.
At the July 27 meeting of the Watseka City Council, the council approved the 2021 Motor Fuel Tax improvements and accepted the Iroquois Paving Corporation bid of $341,809.34.
Mayor John Allhands said there are four roads for mill and overlay. “They’ll grind it out and they’ll that inch and a half to two inch and then they’ll come in with new asphalt,” he said.
The road include Mulberry Street from Fifth to Seventh streets, Elm Street from Eighth to Fourth streets, Ralph Street, and Tenth Street from Mulberry to Porter.
“We’re hoping by September to late October, getting into that,” he said.
Other road work that will be paid out of capital improvements will include crack sealing that will be done by Freehill Asphalt.
“They saw out the cracks and they fill it,” he said. “Basically it can make a lower lifespan road into a little longer.”
The roads include Oak, Cherry and Mulberry streets from Second to Fifth for $!9,900, Elm from Eighth to Veterans Parkway for and Eighth Street from Elm to Oak for $19,900.
There were also be some work done at Peters Park tennis courts for some crack sealing and putting a new coating on it. There will also be tennis court lines put in and pickle ball lines put in with a different color.
“Since last summer, I’ve had people say ‘hey, that’s a good thing’, it’s what the kids do in school,” Allhands said.
He noted, too, that the last time the city spent money on the parks that was not involved with an insurance claim was the trees that were planted behind Lakeview Park several years ago. “We might have done a split rail fence here or there, there’s been some minor stuff,” he said.
Also approved at the July 27 meeting was an IPC quote for $240,000 to $245,000 for storm sewer work behind Kingdon’s. That will be paid for from water and sewer funds and was approved pending approval of the contract by city attorney Joe Cainkar.
The council also approved a bid of $33,500 from Lee Farms for demolishing 515 E. Ash, 315 N. 6th, 214 W. Elm, and 421 W. Park, and another Lee Farms bid of $9,475 to demolish 303 S. Yount Ave.
A facade grant application from Plumb Mart for $4,888 was approved.