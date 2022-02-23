The City of Watseka Feb. 22 approved a street program for 17 streets throughout the city.
The city will borrow $1,551,645 at 3.08 percent with monthly payment of $15,039. The gas tax money from a gas tax that was established last summer will be used to pay the loan.
City Attorney Joe Cainkar told the board that the ordinance still has to be prepared and the particulars of the loan need to be finalized. The council approved it 8-0 on Feb. 22.
The total project is $2,775,938 and in committee Feb. 15 the aldermen talked about TIF 4 paying for $172,249, Rebuild Illinois funds paying for $346,325, STU funds paying for Eighth Street in 2023 at $95,675, MFT funds paying for $400,000 and the accrued gas tax paying for $210,044.
The streets include North Market from West Lafayette to West Iroquois; North Chicago from West Newell to West Iroquois; North Virginia from West North to West Iroquois; West Herron Court; North Division from Fleming to West Herron Court; North Seventh Street from East Walnut to East Hickory; East Ash from North Fourth to North Eight; East Oak from North Fifth to North Eighth; South Eighth from West Walnut to East Locust; North Sixth from East Walnut to East Elm; West Mulberry from Brown to West Park; South Third from East Mulberry to East Jefferson; West Adams from South Second to South Fourth; East Grant from South Ralph to South Tenth and East Jefferson from South Fifth to South Belmont.
In another matter, Alderman Dennis Cahoe asked Keith Mulholland of Robinson Engineering to give an update on the new well.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, water superintendent Greg Marks had told the aldermen that he would like to look at the possibility of two new wells, one being at the west tower and one possibly on Cherry Street where the other well as capped several years ago.
Mulholland said Feb. 22 that Peerless was authorized to look the test well north of the pond on Cemetery Road. Another site was also talked about near the fire station on Fifth Street. He said the fire station site could be “challenging just because of the space limitations”.
“However, the city does have a parcel near there and there may be other parcels that are available for a location for treatment,” he said. “So if the east side by the (pond) has unfavorable water quality, for example, this is another site that could be looked at for a well in that location as well. The advantage of that is that it’s in the middle of town. You have large main along Walnut Street just to east of there that you would be able to tie into, and this is situated between Walnut and North or Elm if you continue that loop on the north side as well.”
The city also talked about establishing a utility tax for electric service to help pay for a road program.