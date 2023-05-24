The Watseka City Council approved a ordinance for flood mitigation to continue at the May 23 city council meeting.
Ordinance 2681 authorized and provided for resistance and extension of a $1 million general obligation taxable note, Series 2019.
Mayor John Allhands this is the operating line of credit for flood mitigation. The city is participating in a program through the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources that allows for flood mitigation of flood properties. The measure was approved 7-0 with Alderwoman Jenny Musk absent.
A resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between Watseka and Sheldon pertaining to administrative adjudication of ordinance violations was sent back to committee.
Alderman Scot Anderson asked questions about the resolution, noting that he has not seen anything regarding the agreement. The agreement is to allow Sheldon to send some violations to Watseka’s Municipal Court.
City attorney Joe Cainkar said the administrative adjudication had been done in Watseka before but there was no intergovernmental agreement. “The chief said we need an IGA,” he said. “I drafted the IGA and sent it to the chief and sent it to Sheldon, both of them were OK with it. I didn’t even think to send it to committee.
“Essentially all it is is they send their tickets here, they show up here,” he said.
Anderson asked who pays for Sheldon’s tickets, to which Cainkar said Sheldon is. Allhands said Watseka is paying $300 per month and Sheldon would be paying a percentage of that based on the percentage of tickets are from Sheldon each month.
Cainkar said it can go back to committee and discussed.
Anderson said he would like to see what is presented and review it. The council agreed to send it to committee for June.
In the finance committee report, the council approved Lee Excavating’s bid for DNR properties at a cost of $64,450. Locations include 231 and 231 1/2 W. Park Ave., 215 W. Locust, 129 W. North St., 302 W. Park Ave., 527 N. Fifth, and 124 Brown.
A bid from Lee Excavating to demolish 309 W. Hickory for $8,250 was also approved 7-0. The request from Lula B. Fox to adopt the lot at 506 E. Grant St., was also approved 7-0.
The council also approved 7-0 TIF 4 reimbursements for Steve Cross on properties at 463 W. Mulberry for $1,730.45 and 226 W. Park for $2,535.26.
A facade grant in the amount of $4,835 for Pelligrini’s and one for $5,000 for Faith Lutheran Church were approved 7-0.
The council approved a donation to the Watseka Farmers Market for $800.
