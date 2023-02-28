A change in fees at the state level could bring changes to local farmers markets.
Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs told the Watseka City Council Feb. 28 that she had recently met with representatives of the Iroquois Economic Development Association and that was one of the topics that was discussed.
“The State of Illinois changed the law for all the meat and poultry and egg growers throughout the county so it would make it easier to sell in their homegrown (items),” she said, noting that the permit fee was dropped from $275 to $50 per year.
Rohlfs is also the organizer of the Watseka Farmers Market. She said with this change she is hoping that they will have more vendors who sell meat, poultry and eggs.
“What I’m trying to do with the farmers market is attract more meat and poultry growers so we can do an even better farmers market,” she said.
The more the market grows will be better for everyone, she said. “And if the summer farmers market goes well, in the winter we can probably move them into the Iroquois County Youth Center. In the back they have a big room that we can host those vendors. That’s going provide a place for people to come out in the winter time.
“I’m thinking that if we could possibly get kids entertainment in there then we could also have some kind of kids activities and a place for them to hang out. That might be a good place for socializing within the community,” she said.
Mayor John Allhands thanked Rohlfs for the information and the work she put in to the endeavor.