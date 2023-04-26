Four Watseka aldermen took the oath of office April 25 and one outgoing alderman was honored for his time on the council.

Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs, Alderman Benny Marcier, Alderman Don Miller and Alderman Scott Anderson were administered the oath of office by city attorney Joe Cainkar. Alderman-elect Scott Muench could not be at last night’s meeting and will be sworn in at a later date.

Tags