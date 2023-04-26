Four Watseka aldermen took the oath of office April 25 and one outgoing alderman was honored for his time on the council.
Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs, Alderman Benny Marcier, Alderman Don Miller and Alderman Scott Anderson were administered the oath of office by city attorney Joe Cainkar. Alderman-elect Scott Muench could not be at last night’s meeting and will be sworn in at a later date.
Watseka Mayor John Allhands presented outgoing Alderman Mark Garfield with a plaque for his years of service.
“Mark has chosen not to run in the last election and he will be retiring. We are going to present him with a plaque from the City of Watseka ‘in recognition of Mark Garfield, First Ward Alderman, from May 2015 to April 2023. It was a great career’,’ he said.
Garfield was also appointed to the Police Pension Board at the April 25 meeting.
“To all the new ones welcome aboard. I hope you find the experience enlightening and gratifying,” Allhands said.
In other action the council approved two resolutions. Resolution 2023-2, Adopting the City of Watseka Housing Needs Assessment and Community Revitalization Plan, and Resolution 2023-3, 8th St. FAU Route Section, were approved 7-0.
For the 2023-2 resolution, Allhands said, “By adopting this, this lets developers get tax credits and everything like that,” he said. “If you have a city water bill you should have gotten, or you did get, a chance to do a survey. We also did a study of the houses and yards and paint and the shape that they’re in. From this the Illinois Housing and Development Association from the state completed the survey.
“The next thing is a resolution for our FAU route which is 8th Street. That will go to Locust Street, then will turn east, then south at Ninth, then Mulberry and take it to connect to the road that is front of the courthouse. That will be one nice long complete path.”
The council also approved a donation of $1,000 for Dancepiration Dance Academy to be paid from the promotion line item. That donation was approved 7-0.
An engagement letter from CliftonLarsonAllen for fiscal year audit in the amount of $36,250 was approved 7-0. The fiscal year 2023-024 balanced budget was also approved with 6 voting yes and Anderson abstaining.
The council approved a $10,000 two-year contract for Lexi Pol was approved 7-0. Allhands said the service will allow the city to streamline a search for grants. “With the two-year contract, if we choose one to go after, one each year, they will prepare the grant for submission to the state,” he said. “After that I believe it is 50 percent.”
The council also approved 7-0 to start legal proceeds on two properties, 312 N. Market St. and 300 N. Market St.
The purchase of an asphalt roller was also approved 5-2 with Anderson and Alderwoman Jenny Musk voting no. The cost is $29,500 with a three-year/500 hour warranty.
Pay raises for some employees were also approved. The council approved 7-0 a pay rate increase for Fire Chief Ken Baier to $1,920 per month. Also approved 7-0 were firemen pay rates, increasing $2 for each certificate they have from $18 per hour to $20 and $22 and $24 per house effective May 1.
The council approved purchasing 25 air packs for a cost of $200,000 to be paid from Capital Equipment. That purchase as approved 7-0.
A pay rate increase for Police Chief Jeremy Douglas was approved 7-0 to $59.09. A pay rate increase for Deputy Chief Josh King to $45.62 was approved 7-0. A pay rate increase to $21 per hour for Police Secretary Kendra Warner was approved 7-0. All three pay rates begin May 1.