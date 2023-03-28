A Watseka alderman said he wants to make sure that residents understand some basic information about city government.
Alderman Benny Marcier said it is important that people know about their city government. He said he has seen a lot of posts on social media where people are not always true.
He said it is important that people know what ward they are in and who represents them.
“The wards are divided by Fifth Street north and south and Route 24 east and west to UARCO,” he said. “Ward 1 is north east, currently represented by Mark Garfield and Brandon Barragree. Ward 2 is represented by Dennis Cahoe and Don Miller. Ward 3 is represented by Jenny Musk and myself. Ward 4 is Yamei Rohlfs and currently no one.
“Some people on social media don’t even know what ward they are in. Some people don’t even live in Watseka. That’s some of my frustration as an alderman, that people think social media is the way to vent and get their views or complaints in about things and think they are going to get things resolved, but they are not.
“Please contact your aldermen,” he said. “The aldermen will bring it to the council and try to get the issue resolved or at least bring it to the public’s attention to try to get a resolution for the person. Putting it on Facebook is not going to get it resolved.”
Marcier said all the meetings are audio recorded and the minutes are taken at each meeting. The written minutes are online at the city’s website within a few days. “We have a public comment section at every meeting,” he said. “And the press is here.”
Marcier said there is a records room at city hall where written minutes are kept back to the when the city was founded. “From day one,” he said. “Some of the real early minutes are in such neat cursive and really, really neatly written. The minutes have been recorded since day one.”
He said because times have changed and there are audio records of the minutes now. “If they want to know every word that is being said at the meeting it’s available. Yes, you’d have to do a Freedom of Information request. It takes a couple of days to get it. Cathy (administrative assistant Molck) will hand you a flash drive with every word that’s on it from whatever meeting you want.”
There is an election April 4. In Ward 1, Garfield is not running for re-election. Scott Muench and Chris Meredith are running for that seat. In Ward 2, Don Miller is unopposed for re-election. In Ward 3, Marcier is unopposed for re-election. In Ward 4, Rohlfs is up for election and is opposed by Dale Strough. Scott Anderson is on the ballot for the empty Ward 4 seat.