An increase in the Watseka alcohol tax will double it to six percent and will begin Aug. 1.
The Watseka City Council approved the ordinance June 27.
Alderman Scott Anderson asked that Ordinance 2684 be separated from the consent agenda that night. That ordinance refers to the increase for the sales tax.
Anderson said he wanted an open vote on it so that people could see how people voted.
Alderwoman Jenny DeLahr asked why the increase was being considered.
Mayor John Allhands said that part of the increase will go into the police pension fund and another part of it will go towards downtown projects.
He said the set funds could be used for the facade grant and revolving loan fund to help downtown businesses and projects.
Alderman Don Miller said the alcohol tax was started just last year and wondered if it is time to increase it already.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said it is not mandatory tax. “If I go out and buy a bottle, it doesn’t cost you a penny,” he said.
DeLahr said that could lead into other taxes. “If it went toward police 100 percent then maybe I could stand behind it. I think the fact that we are kind of playing with it to use towards this…I don’t see the reason for it.”
Allhands said it is to help improve downtown and try to entice businesses.
“I’m not saying we shouldn’t try to help businesses downtown. That is not my premise for this at all. I think we are using funds for other things that could be used for this instead of taxing another tax,” DeLahr said.
“We throw money away on other things that we really could bring back and use in place of this,” she said.
She said that the city is doing some work in places around town on private property that she does not believe should be happening.
Allhands said it takes money to do some of projects. He said he cannot go along with not doing anything to do help the downtown area.
DeLahr said she is frequently stopped when she is out by residents who are concerned about raising taxes. She said some people are saying they will move from town because they cannot afford to live here.
“Yes, I would like to see growth, but at the same time we have to stop taking off the backs of our community. Even though this is a tax of choice, it’s the bars that are going to suffer. Those are businesses, too,” she said. “We should look internally at what we can save in areas rather than put it on the backs of our people.”
The ordinance motion passed 4-3 with DeLahr, Miller and Anderson voting no. Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs was absent.
Anderson had also asked for the appointment of Doug Geiger to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Board to also be pulled from the consent agenda, which also was done. He asked the appointment to be explained. He said he is new and trying to understand the processes. Allhands said the hospital board presented it to the city and asked he be appointed. City attorney Joe Canker said mayoral appointments can be done as such. That appointment was approved with Rohlfs absent and Anderson abstaining.
In the finance committee report, a motion was made to approve Mike Costello to fix the wall at 128 W. Walnut St. for a cost not to exceed $35,000. DeLahr and Anderson also questioned this motion.
DeLahr said the motion gives the company freedom “to do whatever up to $35,000”. She asked if the building owner at 128 W. Walnut is required to put in any money toward this project.
“Where do we draw the lines on private property? she asked. “What makes this OK but no where else? This isn’t right. Yes, again, beautification. Can we not do it at a lower cost? Can we not put something up that will hide that side?”
She said the building owner will reap the rewards when the building is sold.
“I don’t care what you all think this is wrong,” she said.
The motion was approved 5-2 with Rohlfs absent and DeLahr and Anderson voting no.
A motion to hire Carlile Group as a structural engineer to investigate the property at 100 W. Walnut St. for $4,000 was also considered. DeLahr asked why this wasn’t done before the city purchased the building and Allhands said because the city did not own the property at that time. That motion passed 7-0 with Rohlfs absent.