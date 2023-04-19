Watseka firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of North Second April 18.
According to information from Chief Kenneth Baier, firefighters were called at 3:50 p.m. that day to 520 N. Second.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 6:27 pm
Watseka firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of North Second April 18.
According to information from Chief Kenneth Baier, firefighters were called at 3:50 p.m. that day to 520 N. Second.
“Once on scene fire crews discovered that it was an ATV on fire outside of the building and the flames had spread to the outside of the garage,” Baier said in the email. He said the sparks from welding on the ATV were determined to be the cause.
“The owner was able to get the ATV out of the garage on his own prior to the fire department being called. Fire crews were able to make a fast knock on the fire and keep the flames from spreading to the inside of the garage. The ATV was a loss and there was outside damage to the siding on the garage, but no fire traveled into the garage itself.
“Fire crews arrived on scene within seven minutes,” Baier said, noting that all units were clear within an hour.
The damage estimate was about $7,000, he said. Watseka, Crescent and Riverside Ambulance responded to the scene.
