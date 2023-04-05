Voter turnout for the Iroquois County Consolidated Election April 4 was at 13.87 percent.
Most areas of the county had few, if any, contested races.
Election officials note that the results are unofficial for 14 days and that vote by mail ballots that are postmarked April 4 could still be counted if received in that time frame.
In Watseka, there were two contested races and three uncontested races, with the unofficial results showing two new Watseka City Council members could be seated after the results are made official.
In Watseka Ward 1, Christopher Meredith received 45 votes and Scott Muench received 68 votes.
In Watseka Ward 2, Donald Miller received 49 votes.
In Watseka Ward 3, Benny Marcier received 75 votes.
In Watseka Ward 4, Dale Strough received 86 votes and Yamei Rohlfs received 100 votes.
In Watseka Ward 4 — 2-year term, J. Scott Anderson received 154 votes.
Other results include:
Gilman Ward 1: William D. Kraft, 51 votes.
Gilman Ward 2: Darrel Bachman, 39 votes.
Gilman Ward 3: Randolph L. Eimen, 57 votes.
Village of Ashkum trustee: vote for three: Shelley K. Ponton, 66; April A. Lyons, 65; Michael Cotter, 60.
Village of Beaverville trustee, vote for three: Samantha Little, 24; Joyce Arseneau, 28; Gary Martell, 25.
Village of Buckley trustee, vote for three: Ardell Goetting, 40; Shane Stachura, 49; Peggy Shockley, 39.
Village of Chebanse trustee, vote for three: Todd Perzee, 31; Nicki Randles, 27; David Allen, 26.
Village of Cissna Park trustee, vote for three: Ellen Yergler, 75; Steven Muench, 77; Douglas J. Luecke, 77.
Village of Cissna Park two-year term, vote for one: Jacob Marquez, 80.
Village of Clifton trustee, vote for three: John M. Tammen, 133; Kathleen S. Dundas, 151; Macklin D. Berry, 49; Jeffrey Hall, 124.
Village of Crescent City trustee, vote for three: Christopher Morrical, 60; Dennis Ritzman, 54; Jim Sorensen, 62.
Village of Danforth trustee, vote for three: Jace McGehee write-in, 12; Brian Tiarks write-in, 14; write in votes, 5.
Village of Donovan trustee, vote for three: Ronald Williams II, 18; Louwonna Snodgrass, 26.
Village of Iroquois president, two year term: Joseph E. Vaughn, 21.
Village of Iroquois trustee, vote for three: Troy Martin, 15; Carla Vaughn, 20; Kenneth Burton, 19.
Village of Loda trustee, vote for three: Donald R. Hutchinson, 23; Jon E. Boone, 27; Sandra Coffey, 27.
Village of Loda two year term, vote for one: David S. Arseneau, 30.
Village of Martinton president, vote for one: John Dutour, 27.
Village of Martinton clerk, vote for one, DeWana Brault, 30.
Village of Martinton trustee, vote for three: Garry Henneike, 22; Bruce Langellier, 26.
Village of Martinton, two year term, vote for one: Roger Johandes, 30.
Village of Milford trustee, vote for three: Randy Buhrmester, 55; Monica Weber, 46; Adam Clutteur, 50.
Village of Onarga trustee, vote for three: Angie Martinez, 73.
Village of Papineau president, two year term: Myron Munyon, 15.
Village of Papineau treasurer, vote for one: Shelby Swarringin, 14.
Village of Papineau trustee, vote for three: Fred Lesch, 14; Nicholas McFatridge, 15.
Village of Sheldon trustee, vote for three: Jeffrey Mabbitt, 55; Leslie Banning, 54; Lance Vaughn, 55.
Village of Thawville trustee, vote for three: Eric V. Warlow, 23; David P. Fuoss, 25; Paul Tjarks, 25.
Village of Wellington president, vote for one: Ronald Cappellano, 34.
Village of Wellington clerk, vote for one: Jane Powell, 34.
Village of Wellington trustee, vote for three: Samuel Vires, 25; William Bruens, 30.
Village of Wellington two year term, vote for one: Kenneth Case, 34.
Village of Woodland trustee, vote for three: Alice L. Huffman, 25; Dustin J. Styck, 19; Matthew F. Hill, 22.
Douglas Park Comm, vote for two: Scott Tofari, 166.
Douglas Park Comm four-year term, vote for one: Kyle Leydens, 176.
Milford Park Comm, vote for one: Olivia Harms, 89.
Milford Park Comm, two year term, vote for two: Kristi Liefer, 83; Jan Lavicka, 75.
Watseka Park Comm, vote for two: Todd Oster, 398.
Watseka Park Comm, two year term, vote for two: Charles DeWitt, 399.
Central Citizens Library, vote for three: Lavonne Gillespie, 164; Sharron L. Kreider, 178; Tahlia Guimond, 149.
Gilman-Danforth Library, vote for three: Janet Elliott, 241; Alissa Haase, 253; Jill Cummings, 269.
Loda Township Library trustee, vote for three: Nancy Johnson, 92; Gayle Lemenager, 76; Mary Walczak, 75.
Milford Library trustee, vote for four: Peggy Shoufler, 132; Amy Andris, 119; Devin Rudisill, 105; Jeanne Vanhoveln, 139.
Onarga Library, vote for four: Susan E. Wells, 139; Luke Lustfeldt write-in: 16; write-ins, 0.
Sheldon Library trustee, vote for four: Suzanne Light, 124; Cindy Brandenburg, 110; Charles Smith, 95.
Clifton Library, vote for three: Julie Kolosky, 130; Sara Faulkner, 149; Vicky Shell, 140.
Cissna Park Library, vote for three: Lois E. Steiner, 141; Heidi Breymeyer, 133; Lynn Hasselbring, 133.
Cissna Park Library two-year term, vote for one: Ryan J. Rogers, 143.
Hoopeston Library, vote for two: Janet Crouch, 85; Linda Masengale, 73.
Hoopeston Library four-year term, vote for one: Debby Dixon, 94.
St. Anne #302 Board, vote for three: Bill Jennings, 24; Dale Emerson, 25; Kurt Moranz, 21.
MAPS #124 Board, vote for four: Joshua C. Harris, 211; Jodie M. Havens, 206; Darren Bakken, 197; Mary A. Ronna, 209.
Central CUSD #4, two-year term, vote for two: Brianna Koch, 335; Brianne Shule-Whybrew, 333.
Central CUSD #4 Board, vote for three: Troy M. Meier, 338; Kasie Able, 333, Nate Henrichs, 338.
Cissna Park #6 Board, vote for seven: Jason Edelman, 135; Kristina L. Phelan, 131; Bethany J. Dodd, 140; Brent M. Neukomm, 137.
Crescent-Iroquois Board, vote for four: Candice M. Butzow, 109; Timothy Kollman, 109; Becky Dirks, 114.
Donovan #3 two-year term, vote for one: Marissa Wondrasek, 193.
Donovan School Board, vote for three: Abby Frye, 193; Jennifer Grant, 178; Christopher Brown, 160, George Wisniewski, 94.
Herscher #2, two-year term, vote for two: Dustin D. Wright, 14; Mark P. Regis, 13.
Herscher #2 Board, vote for three: Sally A. Sullivan, 5; Jacqueline S. Reick, 8; Patrick James Daly, 14; Jason W. Hastings, 13; Mary Bledsoe-Theise, 11.
Hoopeston #11 Board, vote for two: Lloyd Lee Cox II, 72; David McFadden, 54, April Jones, 50.
Hoopeston #11 remain, vote for one: Will Clayton, 87
Iroquois County #9 Board, vote for four: Brittany Cluver, 484; Christina Hill, 442; Rebecca Wittenborn, 470; Sarah B. Combes, 438.
Iroquois West #10 Board, vote for four: Rodger Bennett, 308; Bradford Howe, 359; Amy Jo Schunke, 386; Adam Vice, 223; James Schnurr, 329.
PBL #10 two-year term, vote for one: Jason Dirks, 163.
PBL #10 Board, vote for three: Grant Kleinsteiber, 146; Brittney Maulding, 156.
Pembroke #259 Board, vote for four: Cleatie Butler, 0; Ira L. Sneed, 0; Eurelius Ross, 0; Fred Carter, 0; Mihesa Gibbs, 0.
St. Anne #256 two-year term, vote for two: Louie Farmer write-in, 0; write-in votes, 10.
St. Anne #256 Board, vote for three: Gilberto Miramontes, 22; Lucas K. O’Connell, 25; Jessica A. Jackson, 28.
Tri-Point CUSD #6J Board, vote for three: Theodore W. Conklin, 0; Julie Saathoff, 0; Kristine Haag, 0; Michael Berry, 0; Catherine Weber, 0.
Danville CC #507 Board, vote for three: David W. Harby, 168; Maruti Seth, 156; Terry T. Hill, 166.
Kankakee CC $520 Board, vote for three: Todd Widholm, 1,513; Patrick D. Martin, 1,424; Bradley W. Hove, 1,406.
Kankakee CC #520, two-year term, vote for one: Michael Proctor, 1,599.
Parkland #505 Board, vote for three: James L. Ayers, 204; Carolyn J. Ragsdale, 218; Dana Trimble, 252; Rhonda Littlefield, 185.
Park CC #505, two-year term, vote for one: James Voyles, 320.
Champaign-Ford Reg Trustee, vote for two: Jane E. Quinlan, 160.
DeWitt-Liv-Log-McLean trustee, vote for three: Debora Ford VanHoob, 0; Christopher D. Ware, 0.
Iroquois-Kankakee Reg Trustee, vote for two: Scott Johnson, 1,969; Dawn Russert, 1,521.
Vermilion Regional Board trustee, vote for three: Michael R. Black, 72; Cheryl S. Reifsteck, 74.
Buckley Fire, vote for one: Allan Weber, 85.
Buckley Fire, two-year term, vote for one: Lee Regnier, 85.
Cissna Park Fire, vote for one: James Levitt, 142.
Crescent-Iroquois Fire, vote for one: Timothy McClain, 63; David Kosik, 71.
Gilman Fire, vote for one: Clifford Miller, 177.
Loda Fire, vote for one: Richard Kingery, 83.
Martinton Fire, vote for one: Glen Boehrnsen, 91.
Martinton Fire, two-year term, vote for one: Damon Schuldt, 91.
Onarga Fire, vote for one: John Talbert write-in, 24; write in votes, 4.
Woodland Fire, vote for two: Nicholas Peters, 62; Tracy Giroux, 59.
Village of Clifton, home rule: yes, 80; no, 95.
Hoopeston 11-24 N 10 W, yes, 1, no, 3.
Hoopeston 11 -24 N 11 W, yes, 14; No, 17.
Hoopeston 11-24 N. 12 W, yes, 27; No, 21.
Hoopeston 11 — 24 N 13 W, yes, 12; no, 1.
Hoopeston 11 — 24 N 14 W, yes, 0, no, 0.