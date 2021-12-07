On Dec. 5 the Old Courthouse Museum was open for the general public to view Christmas Tree Lane 2021. Visitors to the museum enjoyed holiday music, refreshments and the sight of beautiful Christmas decorations.
In the courtroom, Jody Munsterman provided accompaniment for anyone wanting to sing Christmas carols. She was joined by Brooklynn Rabe, Crescent City, who rang the Christmas bells for some songs.
Christmas Tree Lane has about 40 trees this year, following the theme of “Christmas Joy.” Trees are located throughout the first and second floors of the museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
The Gingerbread House Gallery has 15 entries, with several being created by the Watseka Community High School art students of Robyn Butler. The houses are set up in the Marilyn Wilken Art Gallery on the first floor.
Visitors were able to start voting for their favorite trees and houses on Sunday. Voting on the trees and houses will continue through Dec. 23 when the museum is open. General hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday,
Special openings will take place 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 19 and 26. Visitors can again visit the museum and vote for all their favorite entries. Voting is done by placing money in the container corresponding to the entry number. In addition to visitors voting for their favorites, a panel of judges will choose the winners in the following categories: Best Decorated, Best Use of Theme, Most Original, and Best Hand-Crafted Decorations. Houses are judged on Most Original and Best Decorated Display (houses don't have to follow the “Christmas Joy” theme).
For more information about Christmas Tree Lane, the Gingerbread House Gallery or any museum events, call 815-432-2215 during business hours, send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.
The museum is managed by the Iroquois County Historical Society, a non-profit group.