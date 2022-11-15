Legion Post 23 conducted a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at Legion Park.
Guest speaker Jennifer Ingram, a Navy veteran, spoke to the audience. She served on the USS Monongahela.
She and husband Mike, also a Navy veteran, live in Donovan and they have two children.
“As many of you know I have the sheer pleasure of working with veterans and their families as the superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Iroquois County.
“I get an opportunity for a live history lesson every day,” she said. “Some of the stories are absolutely amazing for some of our World War II, Korea, Viet Nam and Gulf War veterans. It is my sheer pleasure that I get to do this every single day.
“Veterans Day is often commemorated by being thanked for our service to our great nation. Veterans Day ceremonies at various Legion Posts and VFWs, many veterans gather to reminisce about the good old days and the people we served with, telling maybe a few drunken sailor stories or the times the we were deployed, speaking of how to doctor up an MRE to make it somewhat palatable to telling stories of fighting off the enemy to the types of rifles we carried.
“A veteran is someone who decided to dedicate a portion of his or her life to defend our great nation and assist others in the fight for freedom. As veterans it is known we may make fun of other services. We also in jest tell them of which service is the best — Go, Navy!
“Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. Putting the jokes and the superiority aside, when it comes down to it we are all one having served under the flag of the United States of America.
“To quote the great President Ronald Reagan, ‘Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they made a difference. A veteran does not have to do that.”
Commander Lyle Kofoot also spoke.
“On this Veterans Day we are commemorating the service of veterans of all wars,” he said. “We remember how men and women set aside their civilian pursuits to serve their nation’s cause, defending the freedom of mankind, and preserving our precious American heritage.
“We believe in our strength on the battlefield, on the supply lines which nourished our armed might, lay in the justice of our cause against the forces of evil. We believe that our determination made us better warriors because we fought with our minds and our hearts as well as our bodies. We recognize the service to our country and our cause does not end with termination of military service. We continue our endeavors on behalf of the honorable world peace, the meaning of profound gratitude to God and to man and woman, who gave their lives as part of the cost of this noble of causes. Out of the blood and sweat we have learned all purposes of sacrifices, tolerance, bravery and discipline.
“These are the sound foundations on which our great nation is built and our continuing quest for the honorable world peace we must cultivate their natures.”
“Taps” was played and the honor guard gave the rifle salute.