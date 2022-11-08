Vermilion County Farm Bureau will hold its 104th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Beef House Banquet Center in Covington, IN. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 pm (IL time), with dinner beginning at 6:00 pm.
During the registration period, members will have the opportunity to bid on items in the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation’s Silent Auction. The silent auction items are listing on the organization’s website (<http://www.vcfb.info> www.vcfb.info). Anyone not able to attend the meeting
can submit a bid online. The auction proceeds help support the Ag in the Classroom program in Vermilion County.
The business portion of the evening will include recognition of the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, Farm Bureau Spokesperson of the Year, and the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award winner.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Mark Gebhards, Illinois Farm Bureau’s director of Governmental Affairs and Commodities. He’ll talk about working with legislators, the upcoming Farm Bill and the importance of members being involved with our legislators.
Tickets are required for the event, and are $15 for farming “M” members, $20 for A+ members, and $25 for associate “A” members. They can be purchased at the Farm Bureau office, with a deadline to purchase tickets by Wednesday, November 23. The Farm Bureau office is located in the Vermilion County Center for Agriculture, 1905-C U.S. Route 150 at Henning Road, Danville.
For more information about the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, contact the Farm Bureau office at (217) 442-8713.