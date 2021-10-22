The Postal Service has recommended deadlines for the holiday mailing and shipping season, said Watseka Postmaster Darrin Rushbrook in a news release.
The suggestions, released Oct. 7, are for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic, Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses.
Here are the deadlines:
• Nov. 6: APO, FPO and DPO addresses (all ZIP Codes), USPS Retail Ground service
• Dec. 9: APO, FPO and DPO (all ZIP Codes), Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
• Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service
• Dec. 16: APO, FPO and DPO addresses (except ZIP Code 093), Priority Mail Express Military service
• Dec. 17: First-Class Mail, including greeting cards
• Dec. 17: First-Class Mail packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 18: Priority Mail service
• Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service
The Postal Service expects customer traffic to increase during the week of Dec.6. The period of Dec. 13-18 is predicted to be the season’s busiest for mailing, shipping and delivery.
More than 12.5 million customers are expected to use usps.com on Dec. 19, making it the Postal Service’s busiest day online this holiday season. Nearly 500,000 customers are expected to use the Click-N-Ship feature.