OTTAWA, IL - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced July 24 that the Illinois Central Railroad crossing on US 24 west of Gilman in Iroquois County will be closed beginning Aug. 7, according to a news release.
Repairs at the crossing are expected to take seven days to complete. A detour will direct motorists to IL 115, IL 54, and 1-57.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction detail on IDOT's traveler information map at www.GettingArmmdlllin i .com.