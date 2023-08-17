UPDATED:
A Kankakee man is in custody on first degree murder charges stemming from a shooting that left two people dead and one person hospitalized in Watseka Aug. 17.
According to Illinois State Police reports, Scott E. Peterson, 44, Kankakee, was arrested after an investigation by ISP Division of Criminal Investigation.
Police reports say Watseka Police requested ICP DCI Zone 5 to investigate the double homicide that occurred in the 300 block of West North Street.
Watseka Police had responded to the area for a shots fired call and located two deceased people in the residence. They are identified as Amanda Peterson, 42, and Joseph Robinson, 38. A 21-year-old male was also located with gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Watseka Police took Peterson into custody immediately following the incident. Peterson is being held in the Iroquois County Jail where he will be charged with first degree murder (two counts each victim). Bond will be set. No further information will be released at this time, according to the information from state police.
Original story:
Police are on the scene of a shooting on North Street in Watseka.
According to information from the Watseka Police Department, "At 12:13 pm on today’s date 8/17/23 the Watseka Police Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of W North St for a shooting victim. Upon arrival on scene police discovered multiple shooting victims.
"The shooter is in police custody. Be aware that the area in question is an active investigation scene. Please stay away from that area so officers can continue their investigation."
This story will be updated as information becomes available.