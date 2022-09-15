A Michigan man wanted for criminal sexual assault is in custody as of 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police and many other law enforcement agencies from around the state had been searching for Joel Smith of Michigan.
Smith was sought after a Sept. 14 incident on an Amtrak train in which he is accused of sexual assault passenger. At that time Smith left the train and was seen east of K and H in Gilman.
Police say in a news release issued tonight that the morning of Sept. 15 deputies responded to the K&H parking lot after Smith was seen inside K&H. Police say security video from inside the business confirm that it was Smith. K&H employees followed Smith from inside the station to the southeast corner of the parking lot, which is the last place he was seen.
A massive search was conducted with help from more than 75 law enforcement officers from throughout Central Illinois, state and local agencies, U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS). Also aiding in the search were several people with farm equipment, Eastern Illini Electric Co-op, Gilman Fertilizer, Nutrien Ag and FS. Drones, a helicopter, K-9 units and other measures were used in the search.
An arrest warrant for criminal sexual assault was issued for Smith and bond was set at $2 million.
During the day, police noted in the news release, many businesses and citizens provided food and water for officers throughout the day.
Iroquois West schools were closed on Sept. 15.
A social media post the evening of Sept. 14 from the district noted that schools will be open Sept. 16. Doors will be locked and there will not be outdoor activities.
School officials noted in the post that attendance is voluntary.
"We realize that every family's situation is different. Students not attending IW schools, KACC, or SALT tomorrow, Friday September 16 will be excused," reads the post.
"We will let families know if the situation changes. Decisions on Friday activities will be made as we gather additional information."