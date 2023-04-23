Some local athletes, law enforcement and first responders took on the University of Illinois Wheelchair Basketball team for a fundraising and awareness event April 21 but did not prevail.
The University of Illinois team again was the winning team in a fundraiser for Options Center for Independent Living.
According to information from the agency, “Options Center for Independent Living partners with people with disabilities who want to live independently and participate fully in society.”
This annual event was conducted at Adventure Commons in Bourbonnais this year. The money raised supports Options CIL in Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
The event included concessions, raffles, 50/50, free throw games and other activities as well.
The University of Illinois team first played a scrimmage to show the spectators their skills. They then competed against the Riverside EMS Team 1 for one quarter, the Kankakee Community College Women’s Basketball Team for the second quarter, the Riverside EMS Team 2 for the third quarter and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Team for the fourth quarter.
At the end of each quarter the University of Illinois team was ahead, and the team would donate their points to their opponents teams each quarter. That meant the University of Illinois tea would start the quarter with zero points and their opponents would start the quarter with the cumulative total of all points scored in the previous quarters.
At the end of the night, the University of Illinois had 52 points and the other teams had combined for 47 points.
The KCC Lady Cavaliers team members included Amarii Mays, Summer Hill, Anna Hagan, Tess Wallace, Janila Ellis, Valorie Dagg, Haley Diveley, Mia Robbins, Na’lani Wililams, Kaliyah (Lulu) Wilkins, Jazmyn Smith, Sarah Burton amd Myllena Lima De Sousa.
The Riverside Medical Center team consisted of Cory Chase, Nic Cote, Jordyn Cain, Richard Cain, Dylan Wauthier, Terry Reece, Baylor Billings, Tom Hendrichs, Kathy Dandurand, Robin Stadeli, Alan Torbet, Mike Goodrich, Jessie Kasper, Ryan Bell, Katy Greenawalt, Sandy Shipley, Julian Stadeli, Christian Stadeli, Brooklyn Stadeli, Amy Witchner and coach Kevin Hack.
The Kankakee Sheriff’s Team consisted of Sher Mike Downey, undersheriff Chad Gessner, Chief Trent Bukowski, Chief Andy Mackin, Sgt. Russ Belcher, Sgt. Tobe Fulford, Cpl. Joe Powers, Cpl. Adam Memenga, Detective Joni Hart, Lt. Bob Lowey, Chief Chad Kolitwenzew, and Asst. Chief Rob Schultz.
Tim Waters was the announcer for the evening. Therese Cardosi is the executive director of Options, with Dan Brough as CFO/outreach advocate. The Board of Directors includes Romero Lewis, president; Amber Cahoe, vice president; Larry Burton, treasurer; Dina Raymond, secretary; Todd Brack, Amber Gocken, Kay Jurica, Amanda Martinez, and Ashley Prairie.
A fifth quarter was played between the Kankakee Sheriff’s Team and the Riverside EMS Team. The teams said they would play each other if an extra $100 was raised among the spectators, and the fans didn’t disappoint, raising almost three times that. The Kankakee Sheriff’s Team won that game 10-3.
Options also has a number of staff who can help with a variety of programs and help those with disabilities get the services they need.
Options is located at 130 Laird Lane, suite 102 in Watseka and can be reached at 815-432-1332 or TTY at 815-432-1361. Donna Sample is the community living advocate in Iroquois County.
The Bourbonnais office is at 22 Heritage Drive, Suite 107 and can be reached at 815-936-0100, TTY 815-936-0132.