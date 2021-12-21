The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met Monday, Dec. 20 at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m., followed by the pledge to the flag. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following members present: Becky Dirks, Candi Butzow, Christi Pheifer, Tim Kollmann, Massey and Niebuhr Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley.
As there were no changes to the agenda, the board moved on to non-action items. The first item was the tax levy, which was again lowered for the fourth consecutive year. The 2019 rate was .608, the 2020 rate was .592, and the 2021 rate is .553. The two largest areas which were responsible for the committee's decision to reduce the tax rate were the education and transportation funds. It is noted, though the tax levy rate has been reduced, the assessed value on a lot of Iroquois County properties has increased.
The phone upgrade at CCGS was delayed but is expected to be finished and functional after the holiday break. In regards to the next two board of ed meetings, the January meeting has been changed to the 24th (which is the fourth Monday), due to a holiday, and the February meeting will take place on the third Tuesday, which is the 22nd. The policy committee will have to meet in January to go over update 108 – there are 58 updates to board policies, mostly due to legal changes. The first of two high school tuition payments will be made in December, with the second half of the tuition payable in May.
There were no items addressed to the board during the time for public input, and there was no board correspondence to be shared.
Superintendent Grimsley's report was presented. The building committee will meet in January in preparation for spring/summer work projects and to discuss ideas for ESSER III funds. There was nothing to report in transportation and Title I, II and IV reports were resubmitted and are awaiting approval.
Principal James DeMay's report was shared. Enrollment at CCGS is now at 64 and there are 33 students attending area high schools. Two students from CCGS are taking part in boys' basketball at Glenn Raymond School and there are 11 students participating in volleyball, also at Glenn Raymond. Kayla Thomas, a paraprofessional aide for the junior high, is putting together a project during study hall/typing class to promote STEM education. STEM is the intentional integration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and their associated practices to create a student-centered learning environment in which students investigate and engineer solutions to problems. All 5-8th grade students will participate in this project.
DeMay noted Monday, Jan. 3, is an institute day and Sarah Dexter, an instructor coach from IKAN, will present to the staff. Rachel Pueschell, school manager, has been monitoring the attendance of classrooms during the first semester, recognizing those classrooms with the highest percentage of attendance each month. For August, the second grade had the highest percentage of attendance; third grade won in September, fourth grade took the honor in October, and the first graders won again in November. Winning classrooms receive a popsicle party in the classroom to celebrate.
It was noted DeMay had attended a meeting at First Trust and Savings Bank, Watseka, on Dec. 15, where he learned about the application process for the Reynolds-Barwick Scholarship Fund for Crescent-Iroquois students. All seniors from the former Crescent-Iroquois school district who plan to attend higher learning institutions, such as college, trade, technical, nursing, beauty, etc. schools, have an opportunity to win the Reynolds-Barwick scholarships which is provided by trustees at the bank. Students will compete against each other from this former district, not with other students at their present high school. One winner and one alternate will be selected. A one-year scholarship will be awarded in two payments: one for each semester. The amount of the scholarship is subject to change each year.
DeMay's report shared teacher reports/information from three CCGS teachers: Tonia Wengert, fourth grade teacher; Stephanie Rippe, first grade teacher; and Ryan Jones, PE teacher.
There were no items from board members so the board motioned to approve the following: minutes of the Nov. 15 meeting, the treasurer's report dated November 2021, the payment of bills dated Dec. 20, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of November; leaving closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the first reading of Press Plus Update 108. Motion carried on these items. The board then approved the tax levy as presented for December 2021, payable in 2022. The last motion was to approve the hiring of Jane Daniels as the Scholastic Bowl coach at the junior high level, which was accepted.
A motion came at 7:32 p.m. to adjourn to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act.
After the executive session adjourned, the board reconvened in regular session, which was then adjourned. The next meeting of the board of ed is at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.