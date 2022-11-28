Crescent City

The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in the board room of Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order with principal Lucas Schroeder taking roll call in the absence of superintendent Rod Grimsley and board secretary Jody Niebuhr. Present for the meeting were Candi Butzow, Brock Johnson, Massey, Christi Pheifer, Becky Dirks and Tim Kollmann.

There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discuss non-action administrative report items. Kristin Marquis' second graders were on the schedule to perform for the board but that had to be canceled. Deactivation of the junior high was approved 273-82 by the voters of the district so an agreement with the three receiving schools is being prepared and will be sent to the board for signatures to finalize the process.

