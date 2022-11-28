The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in the board room of Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order with principal Lucas Schroeder taking roll call in the absence of superintendent Rod Grimsley and board secretary Jody Niebuhr. Present for the meeting were Candi Butzow, Brock Johnson, Massey, Christi Pheifer, Becky Dirks and Tim Kollmann.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discuss non-action administrative report items. Kristin Marquis' second graders were on the schedule to perform for the board but that had to be canceled. Deactivation of the junior high was approved 273-82 by the voters of the district so an agreement with the three receiving schools is being prepared and will be sent to the board for signatures to finalize the process.
Principal Schroeder had met with Veregy to discuss a possible solar project for CCGS but after going over the school's electric bills, it was determined the current rate for electricity was too good to recommend switching to solar. After the current agreement expires, solar may be looked into again. It was hoped to have the cost of asbestos removal for Crescent-Iroquis High School available but it has not been received yet. The finance committee met Nov. 3 and made recommendations for the upcoming tax levy based on an EAV of $30 million, which was over a 10% increase. The recommendations were discussed among board members and explained.
Superintendent Grimsley's report was available and noted architects had walked through the high school on Nov. 18. A tree on the high school property blew down and was removed by Marquis Tree Service. There was nothing new in transportation, and for financials, it was noted the tax levy will be approved in December. Some approvals are still being waited on in regards to state and federal reporting.
Principal Schroeder's report was discussed. It was noted there will not be a Scholastic Bowl team due to lack of interest. Two girls are participating in the basketball sports co-op with Watseka, as well as two boys. Visits by junior high students to the three receiving schools were noted. It was announced K-2 students will go to the Dec. 14 meeting of the Bring Your Own Mug group to sing the songs they'll sing at the Grandparents' Day celebration on Dec. 9.
The October Students of the Month were announced as kindergartener Connor Brown, fourth grader Rylie Brown, and sixth grader Alayna Mathews. Enrollment for grades K-8 is at 67, and high school students number 34. It was noted students will attend school Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, K-5 students will go bowling in Hoopeston, and the junior high students will go to Elevate Trampoline Park in Champaign. The CI Booster Club is assisting with the cost of these trips.
It was noted the 5th-8th grade students represented CCGS very well at the county and state speech contests. Appreciation was extended to Rachel Pueschell and Tori Legan for their work during speech, and also to those who helped out when the state contest was hosted at CCGS.
The board went over consent agenda items: to approve minutes of the Oct. 17 regular meeting of the board of ed, the treasurer's reported dated Oct. 31, the payment of bills dated Nov. 21, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of October; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, first reading of Press Plus Issue 110, and approval of a truth in taxation hearing for 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. All items were motioned for approval, and passed.
The board approved the resignation of Dee Ann Johnson, effective Dec. 20, and the hiring of Nick Hamilton as a long-term substitute effective immediately pending background check and proper licensure. The last item approved was the renewal from GTPS for Health Alliance, beginning Dec. 1, 2022 and ending Nov. 30, 2023.
Motion for the board to go into an executive session came at 7:33 p.m. To be discussed was the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparance Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c), amended by PA 99-646.
After the executive session, the board reconvened into its regular meeting and with no further business to be discussed, adjourned.
The next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 19. A truth in taxation hearing will take place at 6:55 p.m., followed by the regular meeting beginning at approximately 7 p.m.