The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, Oct. 17, in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Christi Pheifer, Niebuhr, Massey, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson and Becky Dirks.
There were no changes to the agenda and the classroom presentation, which was to be given by Kim Redenius and a couple junior high students, had to be canceled.
There are two meetings which are a conflict for interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and those are for November and January. Board members decided to keep the November meeting set and Grimsley will make sure all the needed documents are made available at that time.
Grimsley reported on the progress of the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School: the asbestos people were back today (Oct. 17), and an asbestos architect should have the numbers for the cost of asbestos removal next week. The architect will then advertise the demolition job for bids. He noted the finance committee will need to meet in November to go over the levy and finances to be used for the demolition. The committee set a meeting for November 3.
Grimsley's report included an overview of the public meeting conducted Oct. 6. He noted about 25 people attended and many good questions had been asked. Principal Lucas Schroeder will address members of the Bring Your Own Mug group at their next Wednesday gathering.
There were no comments during the time for public input and no board correspondence to share.
Superintendent Grimsley's report noted the gas pump on school grounds now has electricity and the only things needed are six concrete posts erected around the tank. After that is done, the tank can be inspected. For transportation, all of the district's vehicles are usable and have passed inspections for the next six months. Four of the five vans have now been fully reimbursed by the state. Grimsley told the board it may want to consider a replacement plan so vans can be replaced one-at-a-time instead of all at once. For financials, the tax levy will be presented at the next meeting and then ready for approval in December. As always, state and federal reporting is ongoing.
Principal Lucas Schroeder's report was then presented. He noted the K-5 had a great day for lunch on the lawn and the walk-a-thon, and the junior high students enjoyed their trip to Shagbark Golf Course with Kim Redenius. The walk-a-thon generated $4,500 which was donated to the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club, with the event well attended by parents and grandparents. On Oct. 7, staff reviewed IAR and STAR data as an initial step for the curriculum review.
Schroeder's report named the first students of the month and extended a thank you to Tim Santefort of Country Financial, Watseka, for his donation of gift cards for those students. Student numbers were given for each classroom, it was announced the Watseka Community High School band will perform at the school on Oct. 21, and the fourth through sixth grade students attended an orchestra concert at Olivet Nazarene University recently. The band performance and concert are, hopefully, providing an introduction to the arts to CCGS students.
In the last point of his report, Schroeder noted parent teacher conferences will be conducted the evenings of Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27. There will be no school Friday, Oct. 28.
The board then approved minutes of the budget hearing and regular meeting conducted Sept. 19, the treasurer's report dated Sept. 30, the payment of bills dated Oct. 17, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed, and destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months.
The meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.