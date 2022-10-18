The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, Oct. 17, in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Christi Pheifer, Niebuhr, Massey, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson and Becky Dirks.

There were no changes to the agenda and the classroom presentation, which was to be given by Kim Redenius and a couple junior high students, had to be canceled.

