The Unit 9 School District will use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to make major upgrades.
According to information from the district in a news release, the work will be done this summer.
“Thanks to CARES funding and timely bidding, we were able to secure and award several contractors with bid approvals to begin this work,” said Superintendent Dr. David Andriano in the release. “Many districts were not as fortunate, as materials and backlogging of vendors put them on a waiting list to complete approved grant funding.”
Wanda Kendall School will get a new roof and an all new HVAC system which will not only provide air conditioning to the building but update the original heating system.
At the Junior High and High School, the gym, cafeteria and library will also receive HVAC systems.
Glenn Raymond will have a new fire alarm system installed along with a new intercom system.
The Board of Education has wisely allotted these funds to reduce future expenses required when we move to a one campus build in the future, Andriano said.
The School Board is submitting a pre-application for the 2022 BRIC grant. The focus for this application will be a Safe Room as the district has learned that a project meeting these stipulations is better qualified for the BRIC grant funding. A Safe Room is one that can be utilized by the school for normal educational purposes but also designed to provide immediate life-safety protection for members of our community during future natural disasters.
The Board is continuing their efforts to find funding to match the approved building referendum. Senator Tom Bennett has sponsored and passed a bill. This bill will aid schools in obtaining funding for construction projects. “We will continue to look for resources until all options have been exhausted,” Andriano said.