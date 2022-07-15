The Unit 9 Board of Education has completed its policy manual project and will vote to adopt the updated district policy manual at 6 p.m. July 26 at the regularly scheduled board meeting. This work has culminated in current updates and modernization of the policy manual to an electronic version, producing ease of reference for all stakeholders, according to information from the district.
"Board members who worked on this project spent numerous hours reviewing our district policies ensuring they are in compliance with current laws and accommodating to our students and the community," said Board President Brittany Cluver. "I want to thank everyone for the hard work to make this happen."
"It took many hours and a lot of work from the entire team to complete this project," said Superintendent Dr. Andriana. "We are committed to keeping this manual current and staying up-to-date with needed policy changes and additions." The board will use its subscription to IASB's PRESS Plus to continue making necessary updates and manage the policy electronically.
Following adoption, the policy manual will be available on the district website.