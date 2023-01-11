Students in the Unit 9 School District participated in “Dress Like Shoven Day” Jan. 11.
The day was designated to show support for teacher Sarah Shoven’s son Tyler, who had emergency open heart surgery Christmas Day. Tyler is 16 and a sophomore at Central High School.
Sarah Shoven is the P.E. teacher at Glenn Raymond Elementary in the Unit 9 District. She has been by Tyler’s side since he was hospitalized.
Principal Kevin Mikuce said, “Throughout the district everyone knows who Mrs. Shoven is." He said she is the P.E. teacher at Glenn Raymond and she has coached many of the students in the district.
“Because P.E. teachers kind of dress in their athletic clothes we told everybody in the district ‘hey, dress like Shoven. We are Tyler Tough today.’”
Those participating could also donate a dollar if they wished. Mikuce said he would make sure the Shoven family receives whatever money is collected from the fundraising.
“There’s not a lot we can do besides thoughts and prayers,” he said. “We thought that this would be something. We’re going to do a little video to kind of show her that we’re missing her and that we are thinking of her and the whole family.”
The Glenn Raymond students gathered in the gymnasium at the start of the school day Jan. 11 for the video. Mikuce directed them through the video as they started with a chant of “Shoven! Shoven! Shoven!”. The students then all made a heart sign with their hands and said “We love you Mrs. Shoven”. They then made a “strong” sign with their arms, showing their muscles, and said “Tyler tough”.
The video was done by Watseka Community High School students, who also went through the building to each classroom to film some other messages the students and teachers might have for the Shoven family.
This is one of several signs of support for the Shoven family throughout the Iroquois County area. There have been fundraisers at a number of the county schools, like Donovan, Iroquois West and Central, including the Central-IW wrestling team.
Sarah Shoven said via a quick telephone call Jan. 10 that the family truly appreciates all the support. “It’s almost overwhelming the support we have gotten. I don’t even have the words,” she said. “It’s going to be very, very helpful for our family.
“We’ve had so many prayers coming our way and I know that has definitely helped getting him better and where he is today,” she said.
She said as of late Jan. 10 Tyler is off of life-support, off the ventilator and whispering to his family. “He is coherent. He’s lost 30 pounds but I think he is on the way now to recovery. He’s in a better place than he was even two days ago. The surgeon says he is not out of the woods but I feel he is much better place,” she said.
“We came in Christmas Day for an emergency open heart surgery because the valve that got replaced in September was failing. We came in Christmas Day in Chicago. We haven’t even celebrated Christmas. We have all the presents still under the tree.
“After the initial surgery he had to be opened up two more times because of bleeding. The first time was a bleed and the second time he had a hematoma, which is a huge blood clot inside under his sternum and he had to be opened up a third time. Hopefully we are done with all of that.
“It’s been very nice seeing all the help and people getting involved with our family. It means the world to us. It really does.”