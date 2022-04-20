The Unit 9 School Board took action several issues at the April 19 board meeting.
Those include:
— Approving a bid from Protection Associates Inc. for $181,009 to upgrade fire alarms at Glenn Raymond School
— Approving a bid from Interstate Electronics Company for $97,320 for replacing the Glenn Raymond School intercoms system.
— Accepted the retirement letter from Jeanine Clifton as food service director
— Hired Amy Rohlwing as a MTSS math teacher
— Hired Courtney Stumpfol as a school secretary
— Hired Sydni Farris as a pre-kindergarten teacher
— Approved the 2022-25 UNEA collective bargaining agreement
— Approved requests from Watseka Youth Football and Watseka Girls Summer Softball to use Unit 9 grounds as needed
— Approved an agreement between Unit 9 and Donovan Unit 3 for transportation to the Kankakee Area Career Center for the 2022-23 school year.