The Unit 9 School Board took action several issues at the April 19 board meeting.

Those include:

— Approving a bid from Protection Associates Inc. for $181,009 to upgrade fire alarms at Glenn Raymond School

— Approving a bid from Interstate Electronics Company for $97,320 for replacing the Glenn Raymond School intercoms system.

— Accepted the retirement letter from Jeanine Clifton as food service director

— Hired Amy Rohlwing as a MTSS math teacher

— Hired Courtney Stumpfol as a school secretary

— Hired Sydni Farris as a pre-kindergarten teacher

— Approved the 2022-25 UNEA collective bargaining agreement

— Approved requests from Watseka Youth Football and Watseka Girls Summer Softball to use Unit 9 grounds as needed

— Approved an agreement between Unit 9 and Donovan Unit 3 for transportation to the Kankakee Area Career Center for the 2022-23 school year.

Trending Food Videos