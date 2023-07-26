The Unit 9 School Board approved several employments at its July 25 meeting.
The board approved employing Baylee Bushing as an agri-business teacher.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
The Unit 9 School Board approved several employments at its July 25 meeting.
The board approved employing Baylee Bushing as an agri-business teacher.
Cora Senesac, Madison Hamilton, Linda Hasbargen and Emma Johnson were approved as long-term substitute teachers. Terri Smith was approved as a short-term substitute teacher.
McKenna Zimmerman was approved as the special education life skills teacher at Watseka Junior High School.
Jordan Godby was approved as a provisional high school English teacher.
Nikki Buckner, Hunter Cluver, Lacie Fanning, Barret Hale, Claudia Kilgore and Jami Overacker were employed as special education paraprofessionals.
The board also approved the letter of resignation from Keith Cucio as a special education high school teacher.
A maternity leave request from Holly Koch was also approved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.