The Unit 9 School Board approved some employments and resignations June 15.
According to information provided, Pam Verkler was approved as school treasurer.
The board also approved the employment of Jennifer Dixon as GRS and guidance counselor secretary/media technologist; Amber Edelen as bus driver, Holly Koch as junior high language arts teacher and Erin Watts as an elementary school counselor.
The board also approved the resignations of Jennifer Hilgendorf as kindergarten teacher and Paul Yenerich as a bus driver.
Also approved was an intergovernmental cooperative agreement between Watseka Community High School and Milford High School for co-ed soccer, and a cooperative team agreement between Crescent-Iroquois 249 and Iroquois County Unit 9.
An intergovernmental agreement for library services was also approved with the Watseka Public Library.