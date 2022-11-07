The Unit 9 Academic Foundation will present its 20th Annual Pride Night Nov. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Watseka Community High School, according to information from the foundation.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The evening will honor students in grades 1st-12 for their academic achievements.
Activities in the gym that night include performances by the WCHS and WJHS choir. Varsity and junior varsity boys and girls basketball squads will scrimmage. The night will also feature a performance by the WCHS and WJHS Cheerleaders. The WCHS pep band will also perform during the basketball scrimmages.
The Foundation’s silent auction will be going on from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Lots of great items again this year have been donated by local businesses and individuals. Monical’s pizza by the slice will be available for purchase, along with popcorn and water in the cafeteria. New this year, will be the Chuck-A-Duck 50/50 game.
The evening will conclude by recognizing Elementary students for Good Behavior and Academic Achievements, as well as recognizing Junior High Honor Roll. High School students will be recognized for reaching Warrior Achievement.
To date the Academic Foundation has provided over $700,000 for creative programs and technology in Unit 9. Just this year the Academic Foundation has approved funds to purchase updated reading assessment materials, updated science curriculum, and licenses to educational virtual reality content among other endeavors. Auction funds from Pride Night will assist in new and ongoing projects.