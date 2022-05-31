The Unit Nine Education Association and Unit 9 Board of Education are pleased to announce a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, effective for the 2022-23 through 2024-25 school years.
According to information from the district in a news release, the UNEA and Unit 9 Board of Education engaged in an eight month negotiation period with an end goal of attracting and retaining teachers while being fiscally responsible.
Lead negotiator for the Board of Education Rusty Maulding said in the release, “Unit 9 is committed to being the area leader in education and this contract backs that up by providing our teachers with an area-leading compensation package. At the end of the day, we know great teachers are necessary to continue to provide our students with the highest quality education.”
Highlights from the three-year agreement include:
- Base-pay increases of 8%, 2% and 2% over the next three years.
- An adjustment to starting pay for new teachers to match cost of living increases and recognizing teacher longevity near the end of their career.
- Tuition reimbursement to assist teachers wanting to continue their own education, which enables them to become stronger educators in the classroom.
- Increases for coaching and sponsorship stipends.
Union President Rodger Fehland said, “We spent nearly a year on this, all things considered. Modernizing something this important for all interested parties was no small task. In the end, we are proud of the result and we hope that it is mutually beneficial to both sides going forward.”
An announcement of a bonus for non-certified staff will be coming in the next month.