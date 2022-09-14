Ulfers

Photo by Carla Waters

Former Watseka Alderwoman addresses the city council public safety meeting Sept. 13.

 Photo by Carla Waters

A newly-resigned Watseka alderwoman told why she resigned at a public safety committee meeting Sept. 13.

Monna Ulfers had resigned as of Aug. 30 from both the city council and the Watseka Family Festival, for which she serves as president.

Trending Food Videos