A newly-resigned Watseka alderwoman told why she resigned at a public safety committee meeting Sept. 13.
Monna Ulfers had resigned as of Aug. 30 from both the city council and the Watseka Family Festival, for which she serves as president.
At the Sept. 13 meeting she first asked why she was not on the agenda. “I was first on the agenda to speak and I see I was taken off of the agenda,” she said. “I want to tell the story of why I’m here and why I resigned from the city council. Are you going to give me that opportunity?”
She was told by Mayor John Allhands to go ahead.
She said Aug. 30 she attended a purchasing committee meeting and did not sign any of the paperwork. She said she had her resignation letter with her. She said Allhands was not at the meeting to begin with and did arrive a little later. When he arrived she said she gave him her resignation letters.
Ulfers said she had already decided to resign from the festival committee after this year. “I have been on since 2019 and I feel like it’s time for me to step down and let somebody else have the opportunity to take it over,” she said.
Once she gave her resignation, she said Allhands asked her if she was moving, to which she said she was not moving. She said that was the end of the conversation until later in the evening when she received a text from him saying he had been a little surprised by her resignation and that he knows she has been dedicated and given her all to the council. “I know this job can be thankless and now that you’re retired and have grandchildren you visit frequently and this will allow you more time to visit. Sorry to see you go and I do want to give you the best of wishes,” she read that he wrote.
She said back to him, “This has nothing to do with my family. I go anytime I want now. You know what this is about to provoke my decision. Enough said.”
She said she had intended to drop the subject at that point, but as the week went on she got phone calls from people saying that they are sorry she was not going to be on the council and that she is having health problems. She asked what the health problem is supposed to be because she doesn’t have a health problem.
“I’m not here to cause any problems but I hate to be lied on and I won’t stand to be lied on,” she said. “So, my question is this. We had an incident that took place at the Watseka Family Festival. I was counting money with some of the committee and one of the committee members said ‘We have a problem”.”
She said she asked what the problem was and was told “the mayor doesn’t think he should pay to get in. He thinks that because he’s the mayor he shouldn’t have to pay to get in and he has three people with him.”
Ulfers said she handed the committee person money and said “Here’s the money. Just pay for them to get in.” She said other committee members said ‘No, that’s not right.”
Soon after, she said, she saw him with bracelets.
She said to Allhands, “If you are the mayor, you should be supporting the city. There should be no reason why you think you should be able to get in to a festival free of charge and bring your friends.”
She said he put the police and fire department in jeopardy, also. “ You put them in a bad position,” she said.
Allhands asked who said that he demanded the free entry because he said it did not happen. “I never had that conversation, Monna,” he said.
She said, “Who told you you had to pay to get in.”
“Nobody told me,” Allhands said.
“I don’t think that’s true,” she said.
Allhands turned to Fire Chief Ken Baier. “Kenny, did I demand tickets?”
Baier said, “This is public comments so we are not really supposed to speak on this. But I will say this, from my point of view, there was no demand for a ticket. From my point of view, from where I was at around him for the few minutes I was I can attest to.”
Alderwoman Jenny Musk asked if Allhands paid for tickets. He said no.
“I’m going to tell you from my side of this,” he said. “We were sitting out by a golf cart. I originally went over to a gate because I wanted to see how many people were there, because from a $50,000 donation (the city provided for the festival), I was figuring that at $25 a ticket there had to be 2,000 people over both nights.
“I wasn’t even in the gate. I don’t know how it was said. I’ve never used my point. If it got interpreted that I was demanding I don’t know if it did, then it got misinterpreted. When the fire department officer came up and said move away from the gate to everybody. I moved. And what did I say when the officer was here that maybe there was an issue.”
Baier said, “You advised me that he was doing his job.”
Ulfers agreed.
“So as far as demanding a ticket that never happened, I’m sorry,” Allhands said.
Ulfers said, “All I know is that you came in and you got in free.”
“I did,” Allhands said. “And if the fire department covered it I’m going to get you a check. Out of a two hour concert I was there probably 20 or 30 minutes. I was standing in the beer tent. I was talking to a gentleman from Cissna Park about how you can promote that like they do at Old Settlers.”
Ulfers said she knows that Allhands would like for the festival to be at Lakeview Park instead of Legion Park.
“Sure, I have,” he said.
“The only thing I’m going to say is that I’m really sorry,” Ulfers said. “I think you’ve got some good people in the police department and the fire department. I’m not throwing anybody under the bus, but the bottom line is, no matter what happened, no matter what the circumstances was, you should not have got in free. Nobody got in free. Everybody paid $25. You know how hard it is for us to make it and it’s a community thing. It’s the best thing that ever came to Watseka. It’s been supported well. I was very disappointed.”
Allhands said the first year he was called in to intercede between the security team and the festival. “At that time, I said the officers and security need to be listed on your insurance. For two years after that I got chewed on by the city attorney stating that we need to be clear because the festival was incorporated at that time but the city still carried it. Behind the scenes I’ve been supporting this festival in a big way. If I mess up I fess up. If anything, Kenny, I will reimburse you for the tickets. I was in there 20 to 30 minutes at the most of a two hour concert.
“As far as demanding tickets, that never happened.”
“All right,” Ulfers said. “You got to tell your story and I got to tell mine. Thank you.” Musk asked if there was anything else that prevents her from being on the council.
“I think everybody on that council knows the concerns. I think everybody knows what needs to be done, but then what gets done is two different things. I did the best I could. I love being on the council. I had every intention of filling out the rest of my time but when you say it’s because of my family and because of health, that’s not going to happen. That’s not the true thing. I feel bad because I cared about every single one of you people up here and the mayor. I tried to work as a team.
“And I feel sorry for the people that was put on tonight to have to say what happened or what didn’t happen. That’s not right. All I can say is I wish you guys the best and I hope the city improves. We’ve got to get better.”
Musk spoke to Ulfers. “I think you’ve done a phenomenal job while you were up here and that I have enjoyed working with you. I wanted to make sure you knew that.”