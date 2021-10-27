The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently that the TP&W Railway crossing on U.S. 45 in Gilman will be closed beginning Nov. 1. The repairs are expected to take seven days to complete, according to information from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
A detour will direct motorists to U.S. 24, Interstate 57 and Illinois 116.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, k refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
IDOT District 3 i[dates can also be found on Twitter. Are construction details on IDOT’s traveler information amp can be found at GettingAroundIllinois.com.