The Illinois Department of Transportation announced June 2 that construction U.S. 24 through Watseka will begin June 6.
Work will include mill and resurface of three miles of U.S. 24 from the Sugar Creek bridge to county Road 2280 East, the east junction with Illinois 1.
The $3.5 million project is expected to be completed by mid-August, according to information from IDOT. Access to residence and business within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area an be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, body the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDO is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to the news release. This program is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through year two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3.020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.
Area construction details can be found at GettingAroundIllinois.com.