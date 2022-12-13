Two people were killed in a four-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 in Iroquois County Dec. 12.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident happened on US Route 45 at 1190 N. Road, Iroquois County at 5:12 p.m.
Two people were killed in a four-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 in Iroquois County Dec. 12.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident happened on US Route 45 at 1190 N. Road, Iroquois County at 5:12 p.m.
Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44-year-old female from Buckley, and Julie L. McGowan, 65-year-old female from Rantoul were both killed in the accident.
According to the police reports, a preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Woltz-Hernandez was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near 1190 N. Road in a 2016 Black Mercedes Benz GLE 350, while being pursued by the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the 2003 Black Jeep Wrangler driven by McGowan, which was traveling northbound, head on. This caused the Woltz-Hernandez vehicle to spin out and crash into a 2004 Green Ford F150 driven by Marco A. Perez Bernal, 36-year-old male from Onarga, which was also traveling northbound.
The Woltz-Hernandez vehicle then went into a spinout and flipped multiple times coming to a rest on the west side of the road.
Woltz-Hernandez and McGowan were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Bernal as taken to an area hospital with injuries.
A fourth vehicle, a 2016 White Toyota Camry driven by Cassandra L. Sosa, 21-year-old female from Rantoul drove over debris and sustained a flat right rear tire. Sosa and two passengers, Juan M. Rodriguez, 21-year-old male from Paxton, and Laura E. Rodriguez, 47-year-old female from Paxton, were uninjured.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 is conducting the investigation. The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
