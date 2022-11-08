After fleeing police on Nov. 6, a Watseka man and a Sheldon man were arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.
According to police reports, deputies arrested Christian D.L. Jackson, 19, Watseka, and Todd M. Paine Jr., 19, of Sheldon. They were taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted of a vehicle that initially attempted to flee from police at a high rate of speed.
Upon getting the vehicle to stop, deputies approached and discovered Jackson to be the driver and Paine Jr., the front seat passenger.
The odor of alcohol was detected and after an investigation both men were placed into custody for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
In addition, Jackson was a charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, operating a vehicle with no valid driver’s license, and speeding. Paine Jr., was additionally charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after a loaded pistol was discovered concealed on his person.
Both were transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.