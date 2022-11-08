Iroquois County

After fleeing police on Nov. 6, a Watseka man and a Sheldon man were arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.

According to police reports, deputies arrested Christian D.L. Jackson, 19, Watseka, and Todd M. Paine Jr., 19, of Sheldon. They were taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted of a vehicle that initially attempted to flee from police at a high rate of speed.

