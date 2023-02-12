Two people were airlifted to hospitals after a vehicle accident Feb. 10.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies investigated a two-vehicle accident on County Road 1000 N at the intersection of County Road 1800E.
Police reports indicate a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile, no name or town given in the report, was traveling west on 1000N. A vehicle driven by Wesley C. Price, 35, Homewood, was traveling north on 1800 E. Price had a stop sign and failed to yield right of way to the juvenile driver and proceeded into the intersection.
The front of the juvenile driver’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Price’s vehicle, causing heaving damage and both drivers to be trapped in their vehicles.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Iroquois Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to different hospitals.
Price was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop intersection. Milford Fire/EMS also assisted with the scene.
